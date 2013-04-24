Ductz of Charleston and Fellow Franchise Owners Help Clean Up After E. Bay Street Building Fire in Downtown Charleston

Summerville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- DUCTZ of Charleston, a franchise company of the nation’s largest air duct cleaning and HVAC Restoration Company for residential and commercial properties, was called in after a fire damaged the pink building on E. Bay Street in downtown Charleston closing many businesses on April 2; just days before the Cooper River Bridge Run.



Hired by two separate restoration contractors, Paul Davis Restoration of Charleston and Catastrophe Services, Inc. (CSI), DUCTZ of Charleston orchestrated the clean up and deodorized HVAC systems in two buildings affected by the fire and smoke damage adjacent to the 213 East Bay Street building.



Brought in to help, because of pressing customer timelines, were fellow franchise owners, Tim Mozely, DUCTZ of Greater Columbia and Wade Patterson, DUCTZ of Asheville and Hendersonville, N.C.



Working 24 hours initially to clear just one floor – about 8 HVAC systems; when all was said and done, the DUCTZ of Charleston team completed their service of 31 systems in less than 7 days.



Headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina, DUCTZ of Charleston is a professional air duct cleaning and dryer vent cleaning service provider. They specialize in dryer vent cleaning and HVAC system cleaning, duct repairs and complete duct replacement for residential and commercial properties.



Using industry-leading principles and practices DUCTZ of Charleston professionals employ patented duct cleaning processes designed to optimize the efficiency of any HVAC system and ensure the HVAC system is properly cleaned and restored to function properly.



DUCTZ of Charleston adheres to the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) and Air Conditioning Contractors Association (ACCA) standards. This team of professionals undergoes rigorous training and is committed to a program of on-going education and quality service.



After a successful career as a Commander in the United States Air Force, George Unsinger, the owner of DUCTZ of Charleston, has been helping homeowners and businesses in Charleston and the surrounding lowcountry improve their indoor air quality since 2009. He and his committed workforce have been called in many times to address problematic air quality issues throughout South Carolina and Georgia, as well as New York when “Superstorm Sandy” devastated the northeastern states.



