Dude, Sustainable Announces Contest for "Top 100 Green Blogs of 2013"

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Dude, Sustainable! would like to announce a call for submissions for the “Top 100 Green Blogs of 2013” contest. As part of our ongoing effort to instruct readers on how to be green and to unite green bloggers for a common cause, Dude, Sustainable! is sponsoring a contest to name the Top 100 Green Blogs of 2013. Winners will be awarded our seal of approval and be featured in an infographic and on our website.



Submit Your Blog to Dude, Sustainable!



Dude, Sustainable! is calling for submissions to the “Top 100 Green Blogs of 2013” contest. Prospective entrants should visit: http://www.dudesustainable.com/2013/06/contest-top-100-green-blogs-of-2013.html, read the contest rules and enter their blog via the Linky Tools Application. You will receive a confirmation email stating whether your entry has been accepted into the contest. Submissions will close on July 30, 2013 and winners will be named shortly thereafter. Winners will be featured in a Dude, Sustainable! blog review as well as an infographic designed to highlight their green credentials. Entrants will be notified of their status after the submission process concludes.



Contest Rules



The Dude, Sustainable! “Top 100 Green Blogs of 2013” contest is open to bloggers who meet the following criteria”



1. Blogs must deal in some way with the environment or sustainability. Blogs may have a diverse focus, but must deal primarily with environmental concerns. Examples include environmental news and policy discussion, sustainability at home (DIY, Gardening, Crafts, etc.), environmental technology or green product reviews



2. Blogs must be recently and regularly updated



3. No sites that deal primarily with giveaways or sweepstakes will be accepted



4. No sites that are designed primarily to sell products will be accepted



5. No sites that feature adult material will be accepted



About Dude, Sustainable!

Dude, Sustainable! is uniting environmental bloggers and going green with the power of the internet. Visit us today at http://www.dudesustainable.com. We publish articles on sustainable living practices at home, in the garden, on the road and at the store. We also aim to connect like-minded bloggers and netizens to one another to facilitate sharing of content and spreading an environmental message. Since its inception in February, 2013, we have maintained over 1,000 pageviews per day and reach nearly 20,000 followers on social network sites like Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. We are also active in a number of social news sites, Stumbleupon, Reddit and Ozoshare to name a few.



Want to learn more about Dude, Sustainable? Please contact us at sustainable.home.living@gmail.com or visit http://www.dudesustainable.com/p/contact-information.html.