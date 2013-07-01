Dude, Sustainable! the Environment in the News

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Dude, Sustainable! announces three new ways to read about the environment in the news. Dude, Sustainable! is expanding its scope to include greater discussion of sustainability and the environment in the news, as well as offering a news aggregation service from top environmental news services and calling for guest posts to be featured on our blog.



Dude, Sustainable! is Expanding its Focus on the Environment in the News!



Dude, Sustainable! is expanding its focus from sustainable and green living practices to more topical content about the Environment in the News. Dude, Sustainable! will feature a daily roundup of the world’s most important environmental news stories in addition to its focus on the sustainable life at home. Readers can expect a much more detailed and thorough discussion of relevant current events as they relate to the environment, climate change and the social and economic impact of our transitioning environmental practices. Don’t worry! Dude, Sustainable! will still be focused on the simple steps that you can take to go green, but we will be supplementing it with more information on the larger, sociopolitical implications of our desire to live a green life.



Dude, Sustainable News Aggregation!



In addition to our in-house focus on current events, Dude, Sustainable! is also pleased to offer easy access to third party news services covering sustainability and the environment in the news. Now, you are just one click away from featured sites such as the Environmental News Service and Mother Earth News Network, featuring an array of articles and editorials on such topics as the environment and sustainability at http://www.dudesustainable.com/p/the-environment-and-sustainability-in.html.



Guest Post to Dude, Sustainable!



Dude, Sustainable! is calling for guest posts to be featured on our blog. We are looking for two types of affiliated bloggers: one-and-done posters and network bloggers who would like to contribute regularly to our community. We are looking for posts that discuss sustainable living practices and their significance to contemporary debates over climate change and the environment. Past guest posts can be seen at http://www.dudesustainable.com/search/label/guest. If interested, contact Dude, Sustainable!



