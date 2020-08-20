Due to Current Low-Interest Rates, It Is the Best Time Ever to Buy a House in Washington, DC Market

Bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- Buying a home can be a bit of a waiting game for the market to hit just the right rates and pricing to suit everyone's budget. Waiting around to find a perfect fit in the Washington, DC area? We are in luck! Interest rates are now incredibly low, offering the ability to become a homeowner through financing without high rate interest factoring into the monthly ongoing mortgage payments. This drop, in interest rates, means that we can expect to be into our home faster and pay a lower payment over time, saving time and money in the long run!



This change comes as a new opportunity within the current pandemic. Many people are stressed and struggling to find the perfect house for their family due to safety restrictions and the current COVID-19 related economic downturn. With the fall in rates, homes can still be affordable for many buyers, especially since the lower accrued amount works to offset other expenses that may be incurred due to the coronavirus's impact on our country.



As one of the first markets to begin to rebound, the Washington, DC housing market is making its comeback, offering amazing family homes at low rates with low interest. There are also safety measures in place with many locations to allow for safe viewings and document signings, actings as a buffer against the spread of COVID-19. With the market coming around and beginning to take off again, there is no guarantee of how long these low rates will last so, now is the time to act!



This is truly one of the best times ever to purchase a house in Washington. DC, especially if there is a team of professionals to assist in finding and securing the home best fit for our needs. At The DC Team with Long & Foster Real Estate, they are trained and able to help navigate the current market and find a home that meets everyone's needs. With our wide range of property types and access to some of the best current real estate listings in the Washington, DC area, they can take each and everyone through all of the top sought out homes in the area and help match up with our perfect dream home!



As a team of real estate professionals, they take pride in helping families to get themselves into a safe, beautiful new space. Let them help us find a home! With decades of shared experience and an endless assortment of networking ties within the industry, they are confident that they can get us into a gorgeous living space quickly and match within our budget, no matter what it may be. their team of experts on our side and the current market prices and interest rates working in our favor now is the perfect time to make a move on the home of our dreams! Let them help us make it a reality!



