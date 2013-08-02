DuGros Media Designs Appealing Business & Product Marketing Videos

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Companies are always on the lookout for unique marketing strategies to build their business. While viewing a company’s website, potential customers often prefer to view video based content, which allows for a better understanding about the specific products and services offered by the company. Research shows that more than 75% of users make a purchasing decision about the company’s product or services after viewing video. DuGros Media group is a reputed video production company that creates appealing videos to market specific products or services. DMG is based in South Florida, and it generates award-winning videos with an objective to increase the future business potential of companies.



The company owner says, “We provide production services from concept to implementation of video marketing strategies for clients in a broad range of professional fields and industry. The Miami video production company utilizes the services of true professionals who have immense knowledge in all aspects of video production.



A true advisory approach towards offering client services is what makes the South Florida production company truly different from other competitors in this field. This Miami Corporate Video production company holds intense expertise in different key areas of video production like pre-production planning, visual identity, conceptualization and artistic imagery. The marketing videos created by the company give a clear and consistent message to every single viewer online. A clear analysis about the specific Miami market is made before crafting a video to better market the company products and services. The goal is to streamline all areas of video production to obtain the maximum result.



DuGros works closely with the specific budget of every client while delivering maximum quality in a professional manner. “DuGros Media Group helped my business craft a message that could be skillfully communicated using video. Everything from planning to project results makes me highly recommend DMG to friends & colleagues”, acknowledges one of the clients, Gary Adams, Creative Director, GoSLPro.com.



The company is presently offering a special summer video production offer for $999 (inclusive of post production and on-location production). Clients will receive a complete 1-minute video as part of this special offer. DuGros Media Group can also help promote the video through popular social media sites.



For more details about the Miami video production company, visit http://dugrosmediagroup.com



Media Contact:

DuGros Media

Contact: Matthew Ross

Creative Director

DuGros Media Group

Address: 19620 Pines Blvd. Suite 217

Info@dugrosmediagroup.com