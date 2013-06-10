DUI Law Firm Offers Competent, Affordable and Dedicated Representation to Its Clients

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- DUI Law firm, with over fifteen years of experience in criminal law is known for its competent, affordable and dedicated representation to all its clients. The team of attorneys at this law firm represents the cases for their clients, at the most affordable fees. They claim in successful acquiring acquittals for their clients even for multiple DUI cases.



One of the representatives at DUI Law firm stated, “We have professional investigators, interpreters, and expert DUI Attorney in Tacoma and DUI Attorney from Seattle at our disposal who are ready to assist our clients to ensure that their voice is heard .We left no stone unturned in presenting vital evidence on your behalf as we are leader in representing criminal case and DUI cases. We through our professional DUI Lawyers help the victims to make them know about their rights and encourage them fight for those.”



DUI Law firm gives free consultation to its clients and allows knowledgeable DUI Attorney from Kent and professional DUI Lawyer in Seattle, to help the clients to find more facts about DUI law firm and its attorneys.



With their office centers at Seattle and Bellevue , they pledge and deliver services in and around anywhere in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties such as Renton, Tukwila, Seatac, Des Moines, Kent, Auburn, Covington, Maple Valley, Federal Way, Tacoma, Everett and Edmonds and other cities.



About DUI Law Firm

Mr. Chandola owner of DUI Law Firm of WA is a graduate from the James E. Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona. After graduating in 1991, he has devoted his practice to DUI and criminal law and has been at the forefront of DUI defense, representing clients in municipal, state, federal and tribal courts. Mr. Chandola is also a well cited legal author who has published articles on criminal law and other legal topics. DUI Law Firm has offices in Seattle and Bellevue, WA. However, M. Varn Chandola, DUI Attorney and founder of DUI Law Firm, makes every effort to meet prospective clients in nearby cities such as Tacoma, Everett and Kent, WA. Prospective clients can learn more about DUI Law Firm at http://www.duilawfirmwa.com/.