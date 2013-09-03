DUI Attorney Tampa.org Features Videos to Aid People Facing Driving While Intoxicated Charges

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- DUI Attorney Tampa.org has upgraded its website with a comprehensive set of DUI videos. They empower defendants with DWI-related charges to take action, gaining a full understanding of their options as well as the consequences of a guilty verdict. They also assist viewers in identifying and acquiring legal help.



The DUI Attorney Tampa videos provide readily comprehensible information regarding the DUI legal code in Florida. This helps viewers to locate and learn the points critical to their particular case quickly, including how to hook up with the best DUI attorneys in Tampa .



In fact, the entire website is full of useful guides to the different categories of drunk driving charges and advice about claiming your legal rights. You can rely on DUIAttorneyTampa.org to educate you all you need to know about how state law is enforced and prosecuted in Hillsborough County.



The DUI videos are especially valuable to tourists and other visitors to Tampa, as such people generally don't know where to turn for help. However, due to the relatively high number of DWI cases in this region, many residents arrested for driving under the influence need all the help they can get as well.



This is because most people don't realize how small an amount of alcoholic consumption can push their blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit, which in Florida is 0.08. And they don't necessarily have to be operating a vehicle to find themselves on the wrong side of the law, for arrests are often made for public intoxication.



DUI arrestees are advised to retain the services of a Tampa DUI lawyer right away. Otherwise, court dates and deadlines for entering a plea or requesting a hearing might inadvertently be missed, and certain legal rights might unintentionally be waived.



For instance, the driver's license is automatically suspended, and you have only ten days to request and schedule a special hearing to plea for restoration of (possibly restricted) driving privileges. A competent attorney not only keeps you on track, they represents you at all hearings and hones in on your best possible defense.



With uninterrupted accessibility, the Tampa DUI Lawyer website is ever available to consult. Examples of topics addressed by articles and videos are underage drinking, wrongful arrest, public intoxication, and the serious consequences of a DUI conviction.



It is never a good idea to capitulate without a fight, even when prosecutors have strong evidence against you, if only because false arrests occur at a high incidence rate (25%). Human errors at sobriety checkpoints and improperly run chemical tests happen all the time.



But, even if you know you are innocent, don't expect acquittal, a reduction in charges, or any form of leniency without one of the best DUI attorneys in Tampa by your side.



Underage college students need to be particularly alert when coming to Florida on spring break. Even possession of alcohol is classified as a DUI offense, and it is easy to run afoul of the Sunshine State's zero-tolerance policy. Convictions can lead to two months in jail in addition to costly fines and legal fees.



Countless people arrested for driving while intoxicated and other alcohol- or drug-related offenses are benefited every day by consulting DUIAttorneyTampa.org. They find the facts they need in the many videos and other content populating the site. And their referrals to the best DUI lawyers in Tampa are no-nonsense and trustworthy.



About DUIAttorneyTampa.org

DUIAttorneyTampa.org is oriented towards assisting people arrested for driving under the influence. Website visitors learn critical details about Florida DUI laws and contact information for the best DUI lawyers in Tampa . Whether the topic is underage drinking, wrongful arrest, or public intoxication, answers are found at www.DUIAttorneyTampa.org



Contact:

Rex Ellis

239-595-1992

Rex (at) MuscaLaw.com

http://www.MuscaLaw.com