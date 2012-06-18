DUI Attorney With More Than 10 Years of Experience Creates Website to Help Others

Columbus, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Every year, thousands of people are arrested for driving under the influence—also known as a DUI.



For most, the entire experience can be extremely stressful and confusing. For example, people are not always sure if they need to contact a DUI lawyer to work with them on their case, and many are uncertain about their state’s drunk driving laws and other legal matters.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for helping people who have been arrested for DUI find the legal information and DUI-related news that they need.



DUI Attorney was created by a DUI lawyer who has more than 10 years of experience. He wanted to build a reputable website where people from across the country could go anytime to get information about drunk driving laws that is both helpful and accurate. In addition, he hoped to help people to get through their court cases, avoid common problems and get the best representation possible from their DWI defense lawyer.



The distinguished website was recently redesigned in order to make it much easier for people to use. Being arrested for DUI is extremely stressful, so having a user-friendly website that is simple to navigate can be very reassuring and helpful.



“The attorney assembled a group of DUI lawyers from across the nation and gave them a platform and a voice,” an article on the website explained, adding that one of the goals of the website is to give the public needed tools to tell the difference between illusion and fact when it comes to selecting a legitimate DUI attorney for their case.



“The DUI attorneys provide you with solid information about DUI laws and how they are applied locally. All of the attorneys list their direct phone numbers. Some provide their cell phone numbers.”



Any contact that visitors to the website make with the listed DUI attorneys or firms is made directly with them; inquires are not routed through or to DUIAttorney.com.



Using the newly-redesigned website is easy; category tabs at the top of the home page help people find the type of information they are looking for quickly. For example, selecting “DUI & DWI Laws” will bring up a wide variety of articles related to this topic, including information on legal limits, DUI expungement, and DUI terminology.



About DUI Attorney

DUI Attorney features one of the largest databases of DUI-related legal information, news and resources that are currently available online. VRoooom Web is the management company for DUI Attorney, as well as their online marketing solution. This partnership has been formed in order to expand their online presence and provide better information regarding DUI laws. For more information visit http://www.duiattorney.com



6001 River Road, Suite #305

Columbus, GA 31904