DUI Charges Do Not Always Involve Alcohol

"Under the influence" can mean more. For example, a driver may be under the influence of prescription drugs. Consider common medications prescribed for serious health issues such as hypertension, heart disease, or depression. Usually, these medications have warnings about their side effects, such as blurred vision or causing a person to feel drowsy.



If a driver experiences tiredness as a result of their medicine and they thought it was prudent to pull up to a parking lot or the side of the road to allow the effects to subside, they might get charged with a DUI. In this case, the "actual physical control" could factor in, because even though the vehicle is not traveling, the keys to the vehicle are on or near the person, which means the driver has "actual physical control" of the vehicle.



