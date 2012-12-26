DUI Law Firm Is Providing Free Initial Consultations for DUI Cases

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- DUI Law Firm is now providing free initial consultations by its experienced and expert DUI Attorney. In the times where law practitioners are legally cutting the pockets of their clients, the firm is ensuring subtlety and transparency with its clients, legally.



There are many arrests that have been taken place in Seattle and Washington, in which the accused is not even familiar with his rights. Mr. M. Varn Chandola, the owner and founder of DUI Law Firm and a renowned DUI lawyer, explains the rights in his blog. He says, “The Miranda warnings, which are required under Miranda v. State of Arizona, 384 U.S. 436, 86 S.Ct. 1602 (1966), may be summarized as follows:



1. You have the right to remain silent

2. Anything that you say can be used against you

3. You have the right to a lawyer before and during questioning

4. If you cannot afford an attorney, you have the right to an appointed attorney at the public expense before and during questioning.



Once a person who is under custody invokes Miranda rights by stating that he or she does not wish to answer any further questions or expresses the desire to have a lawyer present, custodial interrogation must cease until the arrested person is either provided with a lawyer or initiates further communication on their own.



If the Miranda rights are not read to the arrested individual prior to questioning by the officer, any statements made by the arrestee are inadmissible as evidence against him or her.”



However, as most of the accused are not aware of all these, they need exclusive consultancy from Washington DUI lawyers.



DUI lawyers from the firm meet clients in their Seattle and Bellevue offices or just about anywhere in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties such as Renton, Tukwila, Seattle, Des Moines, Kent, Auburn, Covington, Maple Valley, Federal Way, Tacoma, Everett and Edmonds and other cities. In addition to their regular offices hours from 8AM-5PM, the DUI attorney in Seattle and Bellevue can also schedule appointments after-hours or during the weekend.



