DUI Law Firm WA Will Provide Excellent Representation by DUI Lawyer in Seattle

DUI Law Firm has announced that its highly experienced DUI lawyer in Seattle is prepared to provide valuable help clients charged with DUI. It also suggests that clients should consult other attorneys offering similar services so that they can compare the value of the the services and representation provided by DUI Law Firm.



The principal lawyer of the firm, M. Varn Chandola, is a successful DUI Attorney in Seattle. He has dedicated his practice to DUI law to provide exclusive services to clients facing DUI charges.



In fact, in his very first case he represented a client with several DUI priors who was facing considerable prison time if he was once again convicted of the offense. After a two day trial, the jury came back with a not guilty verdict. Winning the first trial, let alone one for felony DUI was quite an accomplishment which blazed the path for further success as a DUI attorney.



Experienced DUI attorney in Bellevue, Mr. Chandola prepares a strong defense from professional investigators, interpreters, and expert witnesses. His goal is to ensure that no stone is left unturned in presenting vital evidence on client’s behalf.



A DUI Lawyer at DUI Law Firm stated, “With over fifteen years of experience in criminal law which includes representing clients on their first DUI charge to those with multiple DUI convictions, we are here to provide you with competent, affordable and dedicated representation. Our DUI practice includes representing clients before the Department of Licensing (DOL).”



About DUI Law Firm

Mr. Chandola owner of DUI Law Firm is a graduate from the James E. Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona. After graduating in 1991, he practiced almost exclusively in DUI and criminal law. He has represented clients in municipal, state, federal and tribal courts. Mr. Chandola is also a well cited legal author who has published articles on criminal law and other legal topics. DUI Law Firm has offices in Seattle and Bellevue, WA. However, M. Varn Chandola, DUI Lawyer in Seattle and founder of DUI Law Firm, makes every effort to meet prospective clients in nearby cities such as Tacoma, Everett and Kent, WA.



