DUI Lawyer Fort Lauderdale.net Will Increase DUI Video Resource Channel

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- DUI Lawyer Fort Lauderdale.net has expanded its online content offerings with a new video center. The videos help website visitors quickly and easily familiarize themselves with critical information pertaining to DUI arrest, conviction, and defense.



The DUI Lawyer Fort Lauderdale video center covers all relevant aspects of the Florida DUI code and how it is prosecuted locally in Broward County. Viewers learn tips on how best to proceed with their case, including getting assistance from the best DUI attorneys in Fort Lauderdale .



It is easy for people visiting Ft. Lauderdale to overindulge slightly and suddenly be arrested for driving while intoxicated. The website helps relieve their stress by guiding them onto the most likely path out of their trouble. However, many Ft. Lauderdale residents also value the site and its benefits.



Regardless of your specific DUI charges, DUILawyerFortLauderdale.net can help. If you take the time to learn about the various DUI classifications and their respective penalties, you stand a better chance of seeing your charges reduced or even dismissed.



In the Sunshine State, blood alcohol concentration (BAC) need exceed only 0.08 to be considered illegal, whether operating a vehicle or simply being in public. Upon arrest, one's driver's license is automatically confiscated, and if convicted complete loss of driving privileges is one of several potential penalties that can be imposed



You are granted ten days from arrest to request a special hearing for getting driving privileges reinstated. Obviously, a lawyer can help you with this and any other legal requirements. Trusted referrals are found by turning to the Fort Lauderdale DUI attorney site.



Here are some of the topics included:



- DUI chemical testing

- Potential penalties if convicted of driving under the influence

- Underage possession and consumption of alcohol

- Wrongful arrest

- Finding the best DUI attorneys in Fort Lauderdale

- Public intoxication



One of the curiosities of DUI case studies is that up to a fourth of all such arrests are mistakenly made resulting from chemical tests yielding false positives. Both human error and equipment failure are commonly occurring factors. Experienced defense attorneys know how to get these wrongful arrests thrown out.



Another important fact to know is that the Sunshine State strictly enforces its zero-tolerance policy for minors possessing or drinking alcohol. Either offense can lead to arrest and the consequences are usually severe. The minimum penalty is a yearlong license suspension, and collateral charges can land the teen in jail for 60 days.



Many of the new videos added at DUI Lawyer Fort Lauderdale focus on underage drinking and possession. They explain Florida DUI laws and policies as it applies to this area and detail the potential consequences.



Numerous people are helped on a daily basis by studying the videos and other content available at the resource center. They locate the best DUI lawyers in Fort Lauderdale and gain valuable insights into a host of DUI-related issues.



DUILawyerFortLauderdale.net is the one-stop place to go for finding crucial information about driving under the influence. DUI Arrestees consult articles and videos to understand the details of their charges and what penalties they might face if convicted. They learn how to contact the best DUI attorneys in Fort Lauderdale and how to construct effective defense strategies.



Contact:

Rex Ellis

239-595-1992

Rex (at) MuscaLaw.com

http://www.MuscaLaw.com