DUI Lawyer Port St. Lucie FL, Jeff T. Gorman, Expands Practice to the Port St. Lucie FL Area

When a person is pulled over for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, illegal drugs or another controlled substance, typically the first thing that officers ask them to do is perform a “Field of Sobriety Test.” While these tests can sometimes help law enforcement determine if a person is too impaired to operate their vehicle, these tests are generally designed to make a person fail, giving officers probable cause to administer a breathalyzer test or require a blood test.



Because of this, DUI lawyer Stuart FL, Jeff T. Gorman, says it is essential for anyone charged with a DUI to seek legal advice and representation.



According to Gorman, “While many people believe that if you are arrested for a DUI, it is an open and shut case, the reality is that everyone makes mistakes during the course of their life; a human flaw that even law enforcement officers are not immune from. We put the actions of law enforcement under a microscope to determine if an acceptable standard of probable cause existed, as well as if any of your civil rights were violated at any time leading up to, or during the course of your arrest.”



In addition to representing the legal rights and goals of individuals involved in DUI defense cases, the criminal lawyer Port St. Lucie FL also offers legal representation for people who find themselves arrested, charged or under investigation for a misdemeanor or felony crime.



The criminal defense Stuart FL lawyers with Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices provide legal counsel to individuals by helping them understand their legal rights and options, and assess potential defense strategies.



The practice handles a wide range of criminal defense cases, including felony criminal defense, misdemeanor criminal defense, arson defense, assault defense, batter defense, bond hearing representation, burglary defense, domestic violence defense, drug charge defense, juvenile crime defense, homicide defense, doctor chopping drug charge defense, health care fraud defense, robbery defense, violation of probation, criminal traffic defense and much more.



About Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices

Serving Stuart, Martin County, Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie County and the entire Treasure Coast, FL area, Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices represents the legal rights and goals of individuals involved in misdemeanor or felony criminal defense issues. The practice offers a wide range of legal services from DUI defense to homicide defense.



