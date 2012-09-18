DUI Medical Defenses That Win in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- The Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata is a recognized leader in DUI defense in Las Vegas, have listed medical conditions that have been effectively used to win DUI cases in Las Vegas. Medical conditions such as gastric reflux disease, flu, lung or heart diseases and diabetes are only a few of these conditions. Medical conditions may affect the result of a breathalyzer test, field sobriety test or blood test.



The Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata can help you obtain a dismissal of DUI charges, acquittal in trial or a non-DUI disposition. Nevada has a “per se” law that allows law enforcement officers to give citations to any person who may appear normal, but is above the legal limit of .08% BAC no matter what the person's impairment level actually is.



Medical conditions and some medications can affect the BAC level of a person, because the physiological reactions of some medicine, injuries and pre existing medical condition can lead law enforcements to stop and give citations for DUI. Attorney Garrett T. Ogata has made available on his website information about factors that affect the result of a breathalyzer test and the traffic laws that lead to a DUI charge in Las Vegas.



To learn more about what medical conditions affect your BAC level, please visit http://www.gtogata.com. The office can also be reached by filling out a traffic ticket form that can be found on the website or by calling (702) 366-0891.



About The Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata

Attorney Garrett T. Ogata is an experienced lawyer that graduated from University of Maryland School of Law. He has successfully passed the Utah, California and Nevada State Bars. The Law Offices of Garrett T. Ogata is one of the leading Las Vegas DUI attorney firms that serve both the Las Vegas area and out-of-state drivers.