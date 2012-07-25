Dukan Diet Fueling Squid Demand Per Diet Plans That Get Results

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Supermarkets in Britain are allegedly experiencing an increase in demand for squid. UK media is attributing it to the rise in popularity of Dukan, a diet that a few high-profile individuals are utilizing. Squid, a phosphorus-rich meat that aids in iron absorption, is one of the food items recommended by this low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet.



“Dukan promises dramatic weight loss by severely limiting your food to lean meat, poultry, eggs, fish, soy products, and zero-fat dairy in the first two weeks. Supporters of this diet claim you can shed a pound every day during this 14-day ‘attack’ phase,” K. Chatman, who runs website Diet Plans That Get Results, explained.



Followers of the diet are only given fiber, mostly in the form of oat bran and non-starchy vegetables, in the succeeding phase, dubbed ‘cruise.’ In the third phase, ‘consolidation,’ foods like fruit, cheese, and whole-grain bread are introduced in addition to the gargantuan protein requirement. The last phase, ‘stabilization,’ is for life, where dieters can eat anything except for one day each week when protein should be the only food consumed.



Multivitamin supplementation is recommended in the diet’s initial phases. At least eight glasses of water daily is required due to the diet’s high protein requirements.



“Simplicity-wise, the Dukan diet is appealing since it does not necessitate calorie counting and portion sizing. After several weeks, you may eat virtually anything you like permitted by this diet, as long as you do not neglect oats, protein, and water,” said Mr. Chatman.



Not all nutritionists and dietitians are appeased though. As in Atkins, some find fault in Dukan’s elimination of carbohydrates.



“Lowering intake of plants in favor of protein makes the dieter susceptible to deficits in fiber, antioxidants, and many other nutrients. In my opinion, carbohydrates are essential and it is important to speak with a medical expert before you participate in any diet program,” K.A. Chatman said.



Nevertheless, the Dukan Diet instills how to diet habits in its followers. While its long-term benefits are still up for debate, following Dukan is perhaps better than doing nothing at all.



About Diet Plans That Get Results

Diet Plans That Get Results provides innovative and creative ways to spice up one’s diet. This http://dietplansthatgetresults.com/how-to-diet/ resource is for individuals seeking to develop custom meal plans.