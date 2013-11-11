Duke Alumnus Writes Book of Business School Memoirs and Tips

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Duke University Fuqua School of Business alum Naresh Vissa released his first book through his firm Education Memoirs Publishing, titled, “EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE DUKE FUQUA MMS: A Guide Of Memoirs For Applicants and Students.” The book is available on Amazon in paperback (http://www.amazon.com/Everything-Need-Know-About-Fuqua/dp/0615907474) and Kindle (http://www.amazon.com/Everything-Need-Know-About-Fuqua-ebook/dp/B00G4I3I74) versions.



To give international students more payment options, Vissa has made the e-book version available via bitcoin on the book’s official website: www.DukeMMSBook.com.



“International students are flocking to Duke in hordes,” Vissa said. “More than 30% of my graduating class was international, so bitcoin will make it easier to purchase the e-book without intermediaries.”



Vissa is a graduate of Duke’s one-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) program. The foreword is written by Duke Fuqua alum Harsha V. Agadi (’87), current Chairman of the Board at Quiznos Inc.



The book targets current college students and graduate school applicants who are seeking insight into one-year master’s degree programs in business and management. It also contains actionable advice for people of all ages.



Chapter titles include:

- “Top Questions To Prepare For Admissions Interviews”

- “How I Got My Job Through LinkedIn”

- “The Most Important Skills To Learn In B-School”

- “Follow These Trends And You Will Get A Job”

- “Tips For Paying Off Student Loans”

- “How to Attend Duke Basketball Games FREE”



Vissa has pledged to donate half of all profits back to Fuqua through the Duke Forward Program – a fundraising campaign with the goal of building innovation at Duke.



About Naresh Vissa

Naresh Vissa is an entrepreneur specializing in marketing strategy and media production for financial publishers. Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Vissa played a lot of chess and basketball, a few instruments, and fought his way to a First Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. He attended Syracuse University’s Honor Program with the hope of becoming an ESPN anchor but instead went straight to graduate school at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.



Purchase the paperback version of his book on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/Everything-Need-Know-About-Fuqua/dp/0615907474.



Purchase the Kindle version on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/Everything-Need-Know-About-Fuqua-ebook/dp/B00G4I3I74.



Purchase the e-book in bitcoin at http://www.dukemmsbook.com/buy-now/.



For more information about “EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE DUKE FUQUA MMS,” visit www.DukeMMSBook.com.



For inquiries, contact DukeMMSBook@gmail.com.