Fast Market Research recommends "Duke Energy Acquires Outland Energy Services, Wind Turbine Operator - Deal Analysis from GlobalData" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary company of Duke Energy, has announced the acquisition of Outland Energy Services (OES), a company that provides Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for wind energy facilities. With this acquisition, Duke Energy is now the highest quality O&M service provider of wind facilities in North America. The acquisition will allow Duke Energy to manage its wind energy portfolio, of approximately 1.6 GW, more efficiently and effectively. As an independent service provider the company is providing its capabilities to the other wind farm operators also both domestically and internationally.
Since 2007, Duke Energy has invested $2.5 billion in expanding its wind and solar power business. Duke Energy has now marked its presence as one of the most diversified electric utility companies in North America.
Outland Energy Services (OES) has started out its services as a wind farm developer but further changed its business area as an Independent Sevice Provider (ISP) for wind energy facilities. So far, the company has experience of working with eight wind farm technologies which made thema leading O&M company in North America and Latin America.
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Its acquisition by Duke Energy, one of North America's largest electric power companies, will escalate its operational excellence and financial stability. OES will now operate in the market under the name Duke Energy Renewable Services.
Scope
- The deal analysis provides thebrief description of the deal and the drivers of the acquisition for both the companies followed with comparable deals and company profile.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The deal would offer you to know the key factors related to the acquisition.
- It gives you in depth analysis of the acquisition and the circumstances under which acquisition took place.
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