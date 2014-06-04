San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- An investor who currently holds shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) filed a lawsuit against directors of Duke Energy Corp over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties that potential could cost the company billions of dollars.



Investors who purchased shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) and currently hold any of those NYSE:DUK shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that certain directors of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) exposed the company to billions of dollar in potential liability in connection with the way it handles its coal ash.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants knew for years that toxic chemicals from its coal ash ponds had the potential to seep into the ground but did nothing about it and allege the company dumped millions of gallons of coal ash water into local rivers just one month after the major spill into the Dan River in North Carolina in February. The plaintiff says that for years, certain defendants have known that Duke Energy Corp's coal ash containment was inadequate and posed a significant threat to the environment yet utterly failed to take appropriate action to fix the substantial problems.



The plaintiff claims that as a result of certain defendants' unlawful conduct, Duke Energy Corp has expended and will continue to expend billions of dollars in fines, penalties and clean-up costs



Duke Energy Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $14.27 billion in 2010 to over $24.59 billion in 2013 and that its respective Net Income increase from over $1.32 billion to over $2.64 billion.



On July 2, 2012, NYS:DUK shares split 1:3. Since then shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) grew from $60.45 per share in late 2012 to as high as $74.86 per share in April 2013.



On June 2, 2014, NYSE:DUK shares closed at



Those who purchased shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com