Dulcimer Hammers Market to Witness Massive Growth by Ashbury, Hal Leonard, Tim Manning

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Dusty Strings (United States), GHS Strings (United States), Hal Leonard Corporation (United States), D'Addario (United States), Ashbury (United Kingdom), James Jones Instruments (United States), Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH (Germany), Owl Mountain Music, Inc. (Germany), Tim Manning (Germany), Eason Music Pte Ltd (China).



Scope of the Report of Dulcimer Hammers

Dulcimer Hammers are percussive stringed instrument of trapezoidal shape played with light hammers held in the hands. It is most popular in the Middle and Eastern European region. It is used as a traditional Lithuanian folk instrument. These dulcimers are capable of producing a range of tones from a sort of music-box sound to powerful and percussive piano-like effects.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Wood, Metal), Application (Hammered Dulcimer, Appalachian Dulcimer, Banjo Dulcimer, Resonator Dulcimer, Bowed Dulcimer, Electric Dulcimer), Instrument Type (Percussion Instrument, String Instrument), Music (Blues Music, Pop Music, Folk Music), Arm Spans (Small, Large)



Market Trends:

Growth of Musical Instruments Resale Segment



Opportunities:

Growing Entertainment Industry

Growing Acceptance of Music Education in School curriculum



Market Drivers:

Increasing People Interest in Music

Ease Of Availability Through E-Commerce Websites

Increasing Popularity of Live Musical Performances



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



