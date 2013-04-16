Dumpster Rental Launch New Blog

Paoli, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Roll Off Dumpster Direct, a roll off dumpster rental company providing dumpster rentals throughout the mid-Atlantic states (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina) announces the introduction of its blog. The company’s blog serves to highlight its more interesting and topical dumpster deliveries as well as offer insight into the dumpster rental process. Waste removal can be a challenging business, and Roll Off Dumpster Direct has the stories to prove it. Tight alleyways, low overhead wires, trucks stuck in rush hour traffic, barking dogs, blocked containers …. They have heard it all, and the company looks forward to sharing its experiences in an informative, yet entertaining, blog (http://www.rolloffdumpsterdirect.com/blog/)!



For example, Sunday, April 7, Roll Off Dumpster Direct will deliver to the Zombie Run at FDR Park in Philadelphia. The 3.1 mile run allows entrants to register as zombies or humans. Humans must outrun the zombies or else they become a tasty snack. They will be there for post-run clean up, piecing together the remains after the apocalyptic scene. Their dumpsters also double as a doomsday shelter, so be sure to check out their roomy shelters.



About Roll Off Dumpster Direct

Roll Off Dumpster Direct (http://www.rolloffdumpsterdirect.com) offers 10 yard, 20 yard, 30 yard, and 40 yard dumpster rentals. We work tirelessly to provide the best possible roll off dumpster rental service in a courteous and cost effective manner. We pride ourselves on meeting the needs of our customers, while making the dumpster rental experience as easy and transparent as possible. We welcome your call (888-885-2048) or email (info@rolloffdumpsterdirect.com) if you would like more information regarding our service.



