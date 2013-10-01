Dumpster Rental Omaha Dumpsters Launches a New and Informative Website

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Omaha Dumpsters, a company that offers roll off dumpster rental and Porta Potty services to the Omaha and Council Bluffs metropolitan areas, has just announced the launch of its new website. The new site offers its customers a wealth of information about the company and its services, so that they can make an informed decision about what type of product they may want to rent.



Since the day Omaha Dumpsters opened for business, they have strived to be a one-stop shop for their customers’ dumpster and Porta Potty rental needs. From homeowners who are remodeling their kitchen and need a roll-off container, to construction companies that require a larger dumpster to hold a great deal of debris, Omaha Dumpsters has developed a well-deserved reputation for providing a dumpster rental Omaha residents can count on.



According to an article on the new website, http://www.dumpsterrentalomahane.org/, there are plenty of other reasons why homeowners would want to arrange for a dumpster rental.



“Clearing your home of clutter is also the perfect opportunity to rent a roll off container from Omaha Dumpsters,” the article noted, adding that for people who have grown frustrated with having to keep their car out of their garage because it is filled with a lot of junk, renting a dumpster is a great way to help get rid of unwanted items.



“Thanks to the versatility of our equipment, your dumpster rental can be rolled to any spot in the driveway which will make for easy clean up...If you're clearing out an attic, you can position that dumpster underneath a window and let the junk fly. When the cleanup is done, you'll have a full dumpster to show for all your work and plenty of open space in your home.”



In addition, people who are packing up their belongings in order to move into a new home may also find it beneficial to rent a dumpster; that way, they can dispose of any old and broken items before they leave, and not pay a moving company to move them to their new place.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Omaha Dumpsters is welcome to visit the new and user-friendly website, http://www.dumpsterrentalomahane.org/, at any time; there, they can read about the company and the variety of dumpster and Porta Potty services they offer. Those who have questions about dumpster rental services may call the company directly to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable operator.



About Omaha Dumpsters

Omaha Dumpsters offers roll off dumpsters and Porta Potty rentals to the greater Omaha metro area including Iowa. The company is a full service waste management company and works with homeowners, builders and construction companies. For more information, please visit http://www.dumpsterrentalomahane.org/