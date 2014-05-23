Dumpster Rental Solutions Offers Spring Cleaning Junk Removal Deals May 2014

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Junk removal is an important part of spring cleaning. Homeowners and businesses don’t always think of junk removal because they may fear the costs are too high or not know where to find such services in their area. Anyone who needs affordable junk removal in Atlanta is in luck. Dumpster Rental Solutions is now offering deals for certain areas of the city. They provide a full service, local solution to suit any project.



Dumpster Rental Solutions keeps prices low by never adding delivery charges, fuel surcharges, environmental fees, or administrative fees. The price the customer sees is the price they pay. When home and business owners choose local dumpster services there is less distance for the dumpsters to travel, and therefore a lower price for the consumer. Get a free quote now at www.rolloffdumpstersolutions.com to see just how much the company saves their customers.



Locally owned and operated since its inception, Dumpster Rental Solutions has established itself as one of the most reliable one stop dumpster rental sources in the Atlanta area. Located in the city at 860 Johnson Ferry Road, the company is easily accessible to homes and businesses from miles around. They offer convenient services including 24 hour delivery and 21-day rentals.



As a full service dumpster rental company, Dumpster Rental Solutions provides options for any project customers have in mind. They offer 10, 20, 30, and 40yd dumpsters and will perform hand pick up at all sites. Avoid landfill waste with their salvaging, recycling, and donation services.



Give spring cleaning a powerful boost with Dumpster Rental Solutions. For dumpster rental in Atlanta visit them online or call 770-627-7923.



About Dumpster Rental Solutions

Former waste management company worker Cheri Edmunds started Dumpster Rental Solutions to provide an affordable local option for Atlantans in need of dumpster services. The company has proven to save their residential and commercial customers valuable time and money. Their versatile services suit any project necessary for their clients.



For more information visit http://www.rolloffdumpstersolutions.com.