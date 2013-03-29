Dunkum's Machine Shop Has Become a New Master Warehouse Distributor for Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Dunkum’s Machine Shop has been established over 80 years ago and occupies 16,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing in Newport News, VA. Known for racing blocks, cylinder heads, competition valves, crankshafts, connecting rods, and other competition engine parts, Dunkum’s is also involved with numerous auto racing series and markets such as NHRA, Sprint Cup, and Late Model Stock Cars.



Dunkum’s Machine Shop is located at 5823 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23605 / Phone: (757) 244-8401.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM’s and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



Champion Classic Blue Flame Performance Diesel Oil is a unique hybrid synthetic blend 15W-40 diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. Performance diesel owners have reported decreased cylinder, cam, and bearing wear in their early model engines, especially in competition diesel engines. Development of this oil included attention to the concentration and synergistic behavior of anti-wear and detergent additives in an effort to obtain more robust protection at high temperature and heavy load.



Champion 600 Series Racing Brake Fluid Dot 4 was developed for extreme racing applications where a dry boiling point exceeding minimum requirements is preferred. The Champion 600 Brake Fluid is a high-performance brake fluid developed for severe duty racing applications under high heat and extreme pressure. This new to the commercial market brake fluid is race proven by domestic and international top-tier teams.



Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil is formulated to reduce the potential of engine failure during hard break-in. The formulation is based on proprietary technology containing unique high levels of zincthiophosphates, in combination with Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), which extends oil film capacity for proper ring seating. Professional engine-builders that use Champion PowerShield® Break-In Motor Oil will experience the difference provided by numerous barriers of protection.



Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oil is developed for the classic, vintage, hot rod, and muscle car market. These “purpose built” Motor Oils are designed to protect high performance engines by replacing the vital additives that have been removed from current API spec oils. Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils contain a high zinc and phosphorous formula designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams.



