Dunn Loring, VA Based Premium Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Announces Virginia www.SpaDayEmpire.com Event to Be Co-Hosted by "Tony Robbins" and "Xocai"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies. http://www.linkedin.com/in/drstephane



http://www.linkedin.com/in/drstephane



Dr. Stéphane is also the chairman of research for SORSI. Dr. Stéphane was named Researcher of the Year 2009 by SORSI, America's Chiropractors of the Year 2009, 2011 and 2012 by the Consumer Research Council of America and Presidential Appreciation award by SORSI in 2010. Dr Provencher is the co-founder and primary developer of the SORSI-EBRN (Evidence Based Research Network) and automatic online case reporting system to improve Chiropractic research. (Source)



http://icpa4kids.org/Find-a-Chiropractor/results_details.php?id=9789&dist



Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)



Take a day off and take care of yourself! The purpose of the day is to spend time for yourself and to remember that not only are you worth it, but you deserve the best in all areas of your life! We will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call us today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and pamper yourself with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower yourself with knowledge for you to share with others. To learn more about this event visit our website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center we are here to serve the community and we hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. We will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. http://www.drstephane.com/