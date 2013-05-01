Dunnage Bags, Full Range of Load Securement and Dessicant Supplies Available at Fortris Load Secure

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- With dunnage bags, lashing, buckles, strapping, tools and dispensers, Fortris Load Secure has long offered the UK’s most comprehensive line of load securement supplies to the logistics and transport industries. In response to their customers’ demands for a full suite of products to safeguard and protect the integrity of their cargo, the company will add container dessicant to its offering in May. Their broad range of products is specifically designed to meet the market’s highest quality, safety and security standards for intermodal container transport.



Advances in technology, vehicles and containers have allowed for much increased volumes of cargo over the years. But, they also present additional safety and quality challenges regarding transport and logistics. For example, transporting cargo that is poorly secured, even over short distances, can lead to major accidents, cause environmental hazards and lead to the loss of vehicles, cargo and even lives. In fact, according to the European Commission Transportation Department, inadequate cargo securing accounts for up to 25 percent of accidents involving trucks. And, transport without effective dessicants leaves cargo vulnerable to moisture damage like mold, corrosion, spoilage, mildew and warping. This is an issue across industries like food and beverage, electronics, agriculture and textiles among others. It’s estimated that this problem costs companies and consumers billions of dollars every year.



The complete line from Fortris Load Secure now addresses all of these concerns. With many of its customers playing in highly regulated industries such as oil and gas, chemical and engineering, the company manufactures all of its products with the most stringent guidelines around safety, security and quality in mind. With its decades of experience in load securement, the company’s expansion into container dessicant was a natural one with clear benefits to the customers they serve. Clients can now source everything they need for safe and secure cargo transport from one reputable supplier.



Fortris Load Secure Ltd provides a full range of load securement and container dessicant products to protect the quality and integrity of their customers’ precious cargo. Companies in highly-regulated industries such as oil and gas, chemical and engineering, which have stringent safety, security and quality requirements, trust Fortris to meet their needs. For more information, visit: http://fortrisloadsecure.com