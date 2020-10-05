Dunnage Packaging Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2020 to 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Global Dunnage Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026



The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market, capacities, and technologies and on the changing structure of the Dunnage Packaging.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Dunnage Packaging Market: DS Smith, Menasha, Schoeller Allibert, Myers Industries, Nefab, UFP Technologies, Reusable Transport and others.



Segment by Type

Corrugated Plastic

Molded Plastic

Foam

Steel

Aluminum

Wood

Fabric Dunnage

Corrugated Paper

Others (Glass, Rubber, and Anti-Static)



Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Healthcare

Others (Construction, Oil & Lubricants, and Chemicals)



Company Developments:



1 October 2020 - Scholler Allibert UK has launched a range of reusable totes, specially designed for automated warehouses.



The SASI range of totes is 100% recyclable, can be moulded from recycled plastic and have features in the base to reduce noise within the warehouse environment.



Each tote can withstand temperatures from -10°C to 50°C and has a load capacity of up to 35kg, and features include optional dividers to provide upto eight separate compartments within each tote.



It comprises five containers in various sizes that incorporate distinct design features that Scholler says meet the demands of system integrators, while also meeting sustainability benchmarks.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Dunnage Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



