Definition:

Dunnage packaging involves a variety of products used to load and secure cargo during transportation. Dunnage is a scrap wood or disposable manufactured material acts as a structural platform for mechanical equipment. It can be made from various types of materials and products such as plastic, foam, aluminum, wood, steel and corrugates paper.



Major Players in This Report Include,



DS Smith (United Kingdom), Menasha Corporation (United States), Schoeller Allibert (Netherlands), Myers Industries (United States), Nefab (Sweden), UFP Technologies (United States), Reusable Transport Packaging (Florida), Amatech Inc. (United States), MJSolpac Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Rehrig Pacific Company (United States)



Market Drivers

- High Demand from Automobile Industry

- Wide Variety of Packaging Applications



Market Trend

- Demand for Innovative Packaging Solutions



Restraints

- Fluctuations in the Raw Material Price



Opportunities

- Growing Packaging Industry Worldwide

- Rise in the Research and Development Investment by Organizations



Challenges

- Varying Environmental Conditions Worldwide



Dunnage Packagingthe manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.In addition, Dunnage Packaging Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.

Each competitor/company profiled in the study includes:

* Company Profile * Main Business Information * SWOT Analysis * Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin * %Market Share

The Dunnage Packaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Others (Construction, Oil & Lubricants, and Chemicals)), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Material (Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Foam, Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Others (Glass)

Geographically World Dunnage Packaging markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Dunnage Packaging markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Dunnage Packaging Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



