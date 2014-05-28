Dunowen Properties Expands Social Media Penetration with Facebook and Twitter Accounts

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- When traveling, hotels can be both inconvenient and expensive, despite being the most common form of accommodation. Many people who need private space and wish to feel at home when visiting a new city whether for business or pleasure can benefit hugely from a short term rental of a furnished apartment. Dunowen Properties specializes in these Vancouver furnished apartments, and offer them for both short and long term rentals. They have now created Facebook and Twitter accounts to help them promote their services to new audiences.



Already on Google+, the company has a local search page that is regularly updated with news and features, as well as their location data and opening hours, and user testimonials and reviews. The Facebook and Twitter pages allow them to syndicate their news in such a way that new people can be exposed to them by sharing and retweeting among their existing customer base.



The experiment is so far proving a success, with already 300 likes on Facebook and nearly 500 followers on Twitter after only a short time since the pages went live. New members are joining everyday to discover newly added Vancouver furnished rentals right from their news feed.



Dunowen are market leaders in furnished rentals Vancouver, having been established for over twenty five years. A favorite with corporate clients and businesses they are also market leaders in longer term rentals to members of the public.



A spokesperson for Dunowen Properties explained, “Social media has become the primary method by which an increasing number of people interact with businesses, and as many of our clients visit our website on short notice to arrange short term furnished apartments for business trips, holidays and more. Social Media allows them to directly interact with our sales team, get the very latest up to the minute listings and check out exclusive special offers, to get the very best from our services. Diversifying our outlets in this way has really helped us strengthen our brand while reaching more prospective rental clients, and we look forward to building on this success in the future.”



About Dunowen Properties

Dunowen Properties provides detailed listings and photos for all of its furnished apartments Vancouver. The company was established in 1989 and has a solid reputation, ideal for anyone looking for a furnished apartment to rent in Vancouver on short term or long term stays, including corporate clients looking for extended stays for assignments, conferences and business trips. For more information please visit: http://dunowen.com/