Duo Residences, Award Winning Upcoming Residential Tower, Opens Registration for VVIP Viewing

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- One of the most anticipated architectural projects of Singapore which will enhance the beauty of the city’s skyline, the Duo Residences will soon be open for VVIP flat viewing.



‘Duo’ is one of the biggest construction projects in the country and two highly reputed investment companies from Malaysia and Singapore decided to start a joint venture under the name M+S Pte Ltd to make it a reality. The Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd are also currently involved in many other similar massive projects that will reshape the skylines of Singapore.



The Duo Singapore is an integrated development which consists of two towers. One dedicated for residential purposes called the Duo Residences and the other commercial tower which will have Grade-A offices and a 5 star hotel. A retail component will also be included in the ground area of the Duo.



The project has already received two major recognitions – ‘Best Futura Project’ at the MIPIM Asia Awards 2012 for its innovative architectural design and BCA’s Green Mark in 2013 for its environment friendly design promoting sustainability.



The Duo was designed by the world renowned German architect Ole Scheeren. Ole has become one of the top architects in the world because of his numerous innovative and unique designs which not only serve functionally but create a distinct imagery giving the commercial hubs a personal appearance. In the last decade, he has been actively involved in designing many residential and commercial projects in South Asian countries and China.



The 660 premium residences tower, Duo Residences is projected to be constructed by 1st half of 2017. It will contain 1,2,3,4 bedroom apartments, studio apartments and exclusive penthouses. The Duo Residences sales team has advised all interested clients to either register through their official website or contact them to arrange their VVIP flat viewing.



About Duo Residences

Duo Residences is an upcoming residential tower located in the cultural district of Bugis in Singapore. Duo Residences is a part of a major project ‘Duo’ which will encompass another commercial tower with Grade-A offices and a 5 star hotel. Through the online platform, http://duo.residences.com.sg/, specific details of the Duo Residences and the gallery showcasing the award winning architectural design of the Duo can be viewed. The Duo is a joint project of Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd working together under the company name M+S Pte Ltd.



For more information about Duo Residences, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of duo.residences.com.sg, please call at (+65) 6602 8227 / (+65) 6602 8283.