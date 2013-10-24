Duo Residences Launching in Bugis

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Duo Residences is one of the most anticipated developments to be brought to the city of Singapore. Standing tall and stunningly on the streets of Bugis, Duo Residences serves as an iconic mixed development that comprises luxury residences, office spaces, hotel, and retail gallery, all within a warm and friendly park-like environment. With all these, Duo Residences is not just an ordinary development, but a statement of art to be sipped in everyday living.



Carefully planned by the joint company M+S Pte Ltd (jointly owned by Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional and Temasek Holdings) and beautifully designed by the world’s famous architect Ole Sheeren, Duo Residences is brought within a lively garden-like environment as two luxury towers, which separate the 660 units of residences and the commercial units of classy office spaces, retail complex and a five-starred hotel.



The mixed-use development is also strategically seated on Ophir-Rochor Road in the Downtown Core of Singapore, surrounding itself with endless choices of amenities, lifestyle and entertainment. Residents are conveniently served with easy connectivity, especially with the direct basement level connection to the brand new Bugis Interchange MRT Station, which makes travelling to hip spots like Raffles Place, Marina Bay, Orchard Road, or Singapore River much easier.



The combination of an iconic architecture, strategic location, easy accessibility and all the conveniences offered makes Duo Residences a perfect place to call home. Either for convenient own stay or promising investment, Duo Residences is never going to be a letdown.



Contact:

Anna R. Scates

517-404-0309

Westland, MI

http://duo-residences.officialnewlaunch.com/