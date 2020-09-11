Duplex Sequencing Market Analysis on Future Development 2029 : TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. Apollo Genetics, QIAGEN, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA

The growth of duplex sequencing market will increase as the cancers are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method.
San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- Duplex Sequencing is a commonly used technique to improve DNA sequencing accuracy. Duplex Sequencing was developed to detect rare nucleotide polymorphism. The test is used in very rare mutation in early-stage cancer detection. It is anticipated that rise in the number of cancer cases will drive the duplex sequencing market. Moreover, application of duplex sequencing in DNA liquid biopsies for the diagnostic procedure, aimed at identifying gene mutation and prevent tumor cancer is also going to fuel the growth of the market. With the launch of innovation especially in product development and increase in product portfolio by key players such as TwinStrand Biosciences is also going to stimulate the market growth for duplex sequencing globally.
Duplex Sequencing Market: Drivers and Restraints
Duplex Sequencing is playing an important role in cancer diagnosis and forensic studies. With the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic diagnosis method, the duplex sequencing market is expected to grow in the forecast period. Additionally, rapidly developing medical infrastructure and technological advancements will also drive the growth of the global duplex sequencing market.
Moreover, supportive government policy for molecular research and product development will also help to drive the duplex sequencing market. However, high cost associated with duplex sequencing procedure, lack of reimbursement, and procedure unaffordability across emerging economies are also going to impede market growth. Besides, the lack of awareness and knowledge on application of the duplex sequencing and associated costly products can also restraint growth of duplex sequencing market. In some low income countries, lack of availability of skilled molecular technicians can also lead to low usage of duplex sequencing market.
Duplex Sequencing Market: Segmentation
Based on by product type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into following:
Instruments
Duplex Sequencing adapters.
NGS Platforms
Reagents
DNA polymerase
Hydrogen Peroxide
Potassium Acetate
Others
Kits
Softwares and Application Tools
Based on by application type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into following:
Metagenomics
Paleogenomics
Cancer research
Forensic testing
Whole Genome analysis
Based on by end user type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into following:
Diagnostic Laboratories
Academic Institutes And Research Institutes
Clinical Research Organizations
Forensic Laboratories
Duplex Sequencing Market: Overview
The growth of duplex sequencing market will increase as the cancers are occurring and researcher focusing on the development of the gene-related diagnostic method. Based on product type, duplex sequencing market has been segmented into instruments, reagents, kits and software application tools. Based on by application type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into metagenomics, paleogenomic, cancer research, forensic testing, and whole-genome analysis. Based on by end user type, duplex sequencing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes and research institutes, clinical research organizations, forensic laboratories.
Duplex Sequencing Market: Regional Overview
North America is expected to show significant growth in global duplex sequencing markets due to rising incidence of cancer and forensic studies. Additionally availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, sophisticated research facilities will also fuel the market growth. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest duplex sequencing market in terms of revenue due to presence of advanced medical facilities and well-developed infrastructure. Amongst fastest growth region, East Asia will show robust growth in duplex sequencing market in the forecast period. Overall, the growing demand for genomic research globally will help in the growth of duplex sequencing market.
Duplex Sequencing Market: Key players
Some of the key players present in global duplex sequencing market are TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. Apollo Genetics, QIAGEN, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Kapa Biosystems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, xGen®, micronit, Illumina, Inc, Solvay, GATK, AlphaHelix Technologies AB, ACTGene, SEngine Precision Medicine, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., Alpha chemika, National Peroxide Ltd, Ava Chemicals Private Limited, Integrated DNA Technologies and others. The key players operating in the duplex sequencing market follow various promotional strategies such as development of new and advanced products and partnerships with other companies to boost the market consolidation activities.
