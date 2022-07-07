DuPont De Nemours Inc. (US) and BASF SE (Germany) Are Leading Players in the Antimicrobial Plastics Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2022 -- The antimicrobial plastics market is projected to reach USD 66.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 40.0 billion in 2021. Increasing demand from applications such as medical and healthcare, packaging, and consumer goods; and consumer awareness pertaining to the importance of antimicrobial plastics are the major factors attributed to the markets growth. However, volatility in raw material prices and government regulations on the usage of plastics in certain applications are hampering market growth. Additionally, the growth of the textile industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. Antimicrobial plastics are polymer materials infused with antimicrobial agents and additives, such as organic-metallic biocides and oxybisphenoxarsine (OBPA). They are mainly used to kill microorganisms, such as bacteria, algae, and fungi, and inhibit their growth in the end-use product.



The key players in this market are DuPont De Nemours Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Microban International (US), Sanitized AG (Switzerland), BioCote Limited (UK), Avient Corporation (US), King Plastic Corporation (US), Milliken Chemical (US), and Parx Plastics N.V (Netherlands).



Players in the antimicrobial plastics market are mainly concentrating on new product launches and acquisitions to meet the growing demand for antimicrobial plastics for various end-use industry. New product launches help companies to strengthen their product portfolio and meet the specific demands of customers.



The growth of the antimicrobial plastics market has been influenced by new product launches that were undertaken between 2018 and 2021. Different companies are deploying different strategies to strengthen their position in the antimicrobial plastics market. DuPont De Nemours Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Microban International (US), and Sanitized AG (Switzerland) are focusing on their domestic market. These four companies are vital in their home regions and explore geographic diversification alternatives to grow their businesses. They have been focusing on increasing their market shares through partnerships and enhancing their product portfolios during the past few years.



DuPont is the largest player in the antimicrobial plastics market. The company operates through five segments: nutrition & biosciences, safety & construction, transportation & industrial, electronics & imaging, and non-core. The company offers antimicrobial solutions through its nutrition & biosciences segment. It has a vast geographical presence and competes against global players such as BASF SE (Germany) and Royal DSM N.V. (Switzerland). In January 2021, DuPont launched a commodity plastic, NovaGARD. It is a blend of two natural ingredients: Nisin A and Rosemary Extract, which have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. This combination is effective against bacteria and spores and is used in culinary, meat, poultry, and seafood applications.



On the other hand, BASF SE is the second-largest player in the antimicrobial plastics market. BASF SE is a major chemical company and operates globally through six business segments: chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition & care, and agricultural solutions. These segments cater to customers demands of various industries such as restructuring, care chemicals, nutrition & health, paper chemicals, and performance chemicals. The company, through its agricultural solutions segment, offers antimicrobial solutions with a variety of products. BASF SE operates globally through its subsidiaries with more than 380 production sites. The companys prime competitors include DuPont (US) and Avient Corporation (US).