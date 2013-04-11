Duprai Marcel's New Single, "I Still Love You" Continues to Climb the Charts

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Duprai Marcels is a mix of sensuality, sexuality, and raw soul. His new single, "I Still Love You" is taking over the airwaves currently being played on over 100 TV station outlets and 23 FM stations in the US. "I Still Love You" is a mix of pop and soul with a great melody.



The Creole born and New York raised, Duprai has been compared to the likes of Usher and Marvin Gaye, but the reality is, Duprai is a new breed in a league of his own. Duprai has been singing and dancing since the age of 10 and has sold records in 7 countries.



"I Still Love You" is just like all the music from, Duprai, it makes young, jaded lovers experience what it is to fall in love all over again. It is also destined to become a hit song. Besides radio play there is also a national tour (The Let Me Know Tour) taking place through-out the U.S and Canada.



For more information on Duprai Marcel please visit his website www.Duprai.com or contact Michael Bentley-Michael@SpinDrPr.com



