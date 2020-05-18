Dupree Entertainment, a Place Where True Artists Are Born and Not Created

Lexington, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Dupree Entertainment, a music artist management company is pleased to provide a platform for budding music artists who wish to showcase their talent in the purest form. When the promising music artists come seeking for assistance, many companies try to change their style or implement new ideas. Here at Dupree, music artists are not only welcomed with open arms but are also encouraged to stay true to their originality. This is what makes Dupree Entertainment different from others. There are so many independent artists who are in search of that one big break. Stephon and his team recognize the efforts and hardships of all such artists and hence they have developed strategies to help these artists stream their music across global platforms.



With some attractive packages and advice, many independent artists are finding it feasible to showcase their music to the world. Dupree Entertainment also provides management services for artists across the globe. Currently, Dupree is working with 3 upcoming independent artists Drebo Squeeze, Jake & Zac, and OBN Dev. It was in 2019, Dupree had signed a published deal with Rodney "Darkchild:Jerkins", a super producer, to work with Jake & Zac. Right now Dupree is on a hunt for a deal to assist OBN Dev & Drebo Squeeze get their biggest break ever.



It was Bryson Tiller, the first ever artist that was discovered and managed by Stephon Dupree. Dupree recalls that it was a great learning experience and it takes a lot of patience to work with each and every artist. Later he discovered French singer Yo Trane and worked alongside him. Right now in 2020, Stephon and his team are making Dupree Entertainment hit the global map through alliances with Fetty Wap, a global recording artist and his recording label ZooGangRecordz. The new venture would allow Stephon to work with famous celeb artists such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna and many others.



Stephon Dupree was drawn into the music and event management industry at a very young age. It was his association with College Party Kings, a promotion group in Louisville, KY that made him pursue this career. His love for networking and being a social media buff, he started managing artists for private parties and events. That is how he first discovered Bryson Tiller. Dupree Entertainment gives artists both an online and an offline presence across the global music industry. With digital promotion and consulting, Dupree helps artists with Music Marketing, Spotify Placements, SoundCloud Promotion, Artist Development, etc. "Our goal is to build a buzz for our clients and ultimately solidify ourselves as a consistent resource and go to place for artist development", says Stephon Dupreee, the CEO of Dupree Entertainment Group.



Dupree Entertainment was started by Stephon Dupree in 2017 to provide musicians and music-related businesses with the tools to innovate in the fields of artist development, networking, and consulting & project management. Dupree Entertainment aims at becoming the first-hand source for artist development and collaborations with major record labels.



