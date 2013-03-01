Bethel, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Durahold Rug Pads, a division of Web Corner Stores, is pleased to announce that it will continue to offer free shipping on all Durahold rug pad orders delivered within the contiguous United States. The company is an authorized distributor of genuine Durahold rug pad, made by the No-Muv Corporation.



"We know customers tend to be concerned about the size and weight of a rug pad order and this could lead to high shipping rates", states Dan or Durahold Rug Pads. "This is the reason we have negotiated excellent UPS shipping rates and we absorb the shipping costs". Dan explains that a 9' x 12' size Durahold rug pad weighs approximately 35 pounds and this could range from $20 to $40 in shipping cost, depending on the delivery address. Durahold Rug pads has decided to absorb all of the shipping costs, making it much easier on customers.



The company ships all orders directly from its own warehouse and does not use a third party drop shipping center. This also reduces the shipping costs. Each rug pad order is cut, packed and shipping by Durahold Rug Pads. The shipping service is UPS home delivery to residences, or UPS ground delivery to business addresses and time in transit is between 1 and 5 business days, again depending on the location of the delivery. Durahold Rug Pads ships a large volume of orders on a daily basis and is able to receive some of the best shipping rates available.



"Ordering a Durahold rug pad on our web site is very easy", states Dan. "There is no guessing as to the final price that a customer needs to pay. The price on each item is the delivered price, that's how easy it is". Whether a customer lives in the next state from the company warehouse or across the country, the shipping charge is always the same, free. In terms of the manner in which each Durahold rug pad is packed for shipping, there are minimal fold lines so that the customer receives as flat of a rug pad as possible.



About Durahold Rug Pads

Durahold Rug Pads is a part of the Web Corner Stores family of fine rug pad brands. The company offers genuine Durahold rug pads made in the USA and offers them at the best prices to be found. All rug pad orders are cut to size, professionally packed and shipped for free to addresses within the contiguous United States. Durahold Rug Pads operates a warehouse based in Connecticut.