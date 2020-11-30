Durapak Supplies Fulfills the Business Needs for Industrial Packaging Supplies, as Well as Quality Backed Euro Tote Bags and PVC Boxes

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Being founded in the year 2000, Durapak Supplies offers a large array of packaging and shipping materials for household and business use. Their warehouse is situated in L. A., California. Durapak Supplies offers its services to businesses in the USA, and globally. They offer packaging and shipping materials such as industrial packaging supplies, Euro tote bags, polyolefin or PVC, PVC and PET boxes, containers, plastic bags and paper bags, clear or printed, cable ties and twist ties, sealer and equipment, stretch film, and many more items.



Answering a query, Durapak Supplies' spokesperson commented, "We specialize in supplying various packaging and shipping materials. We supply our products worldwide, from our warehouse located in Los Angeles, California. At Durapak Supplies, we set a higher standard in order to meet conflicting goals, which include attainment of higher quality and services at a lower cost. In doing this, we have tried and proven several methods that are capable of improving workplace efficiency, cutting costs, reducing wastes, as well as minimizing advertising cost by cutting printing, and distributing many expensive catalogs".



More so, Durapak Supplies provides various kinds of Euro tote bags. Euro Tote High Gloss Laminated Paper Bags are being produced from 180 grams high gloss laminated paper. They are more-sturdy and reliable than other Euro tote bags. Euro Tote Matte Color Paper Shopper is produced from 157 grams matte color paper. It is available in a wide range of colors. Also, Euro Tote Natural Kraft Paper Shopper is produced from 180 grams natural kraft paper. They are more-sturdy and reliable than other Euro-tote bags. They also have reinforced cardboard both at the top and bottom. Individuals or business owners who intend to buy quality euro tote bags can contact Durapak Supplies.



The spokesperson further added, "Tuck Top Clear PVC Boxes are decent looking and they help in improving products' attractiveness. They are suitable for packaging gifts, and other retail products. There are tuck top and bottom boxes, and can be flipped open from both the top and the bottom. PVC boxes come flat, and can be easily assembled prior to use. We also offer custom sizes and printing of PVC boxes".



Furthermore, Durapak Supplies stock all their products at their warehouse in Los Angeles, as this also helps with quick shipping. They do not drop ship from third party warehouses and also offer several packaging and shipping materials that meet the needs of businesses. Thus, people who desire to know about industrial packaging supply cost can log on to Durapak Supplies' website for more details. More so, during the checkout process, customers are allowed to initiate payments via their Visa card, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and also through PayPal.



About Durapak Supplies

Contact Information:



Durapak Supplies.

1900 Tyler Avenue, Ste N,

South El Monte, Ca 91733,

USA.

Phone 1: 626 350 0868.

Phone 2: 1 877-DURAPAK (3872725).

Fax: 626 737 1726.

E-mail: zhenyal@sbcglobal.net

E-mail: info@durapak.net

Web: https://www.durapak.net/