Durapak Supplies Is Offering Custom Poly Bags, Shrink Films, and Automatic Poly Bag Sealers

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Durapak Supplies is a shipping material and packaging specialist founded in the year 2000. The company has its warehouse in California close to Los Angeles from where it carries out its operations. Durapak Supplies is the immediate source of the materials it distributes. It brings down the shipping time to within 24 hours since the materials are within reach. It is stocking more and more items to make them a one-stop-shop to meet all packaging and shipping supply needs.



During an interview on one of their products, the custom poly bags, the company spokesperson said, "Our Premium polyethylene LDPE (FDA approved for food packaging) are clear, flat, and open poly bags with side gusset. We offer high standards at a low cost. The company website has larger sizes and others available at the request of the client. Our clients can buy custom Poly Bags at affordable prices from a wide range of sizes on the company website. One can enter the coupon code "durapak" to get a 5% discount for over $300.00 total purchase, 7% for over $500.00, and 10% discount for over $1000.00 entire investment."



Durapak Supplies are the best Shrink Film manufacturers. Their Central Fold PVC Heat Shrink Films are crystal clear and available in all sizes; 75 and 100 gauge thickness. The shrink films are central folded shrink wrap, which means a double-width when they one unfolds them. These are sold directly by the manufacturer's outlet. They work with sealer, I-Bar, L-Bar, and all kinds of manual or automatic shrink machines. Central Fold PVC is perfect for shrinking seal CD, jewel cases, software programs, and gift baskets, just but a few to mention, and they have over 40% shrinkage rate in all directions.



While speaking during a presser, the company spokesperson said, "As a specialized packaging and shipping materials store, we always bring in a new wrap, bags, and equipment to serve customer's needs worldwide. We increased our line of products by adding small cardboard boxes, butcher paper, disposable cups, and masks to our product collection. With the ever-changing world, we will always identify our customer's newfound needs and try to meet these needs by bringing in new items."



An Automatic Poly Bag Sealer is also available in the company's stock. The Impulse Hand Sealer comes in round or flat wire with the Flat wire sealer used commonly for poly bags or tubing. The Round Wire Impulse Hand Sealer is useful for cutting and sealing shrink film, bags, and tubing. It enables cutting and sealing in one step; thus, no extra cutter needed. The two automatic poly bag sealers work with 110 volts. The Flat wire impulse hand sealer has 90 days factory warranty. Available on the company website are the various lengths, thickness, weights, watts, and prices of the automatic poly bag sealers.'



