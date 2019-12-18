Durapak Supplies Is Offering Hand Held Bag Sealers, Hand Stretch Films, and Clear Resealable Bags in California

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Founded in the year 2000, Durapak Supplies is a specialized packaging and shipping material supplier serving the world from their warehouse in Los Angeles, California. The company has tested many methods to increase workplace efficiency and cut costs, reduce waste, such as minimizing advertising expenses by cutting printing and distributing numerous expensive catalogs. Its items are not drop-shipped from any third party's warehouse, but right from their warehouse in California close to Los Angeles. One can find industrial packaging supplies, shrink film wrap, polyolefin or PVC, PVC, and PET boxes, among many other products.



Speaking on the company's Return Goods Policy, the company spokesperson said, "We'll exchange/credit a product, even if you make a mistake, but you'll be responsible for all transportation charges including returning shipping fee if you purchase any wrong item(s). One must obtain authorization from us for the return of goods. All requests for returns must come in within 30 days of receipt of goods. The client must receive the returned package within 15 business days after authorization of return."



Durapak Supplies offers an Impulse hand sealer with round wire or flat wire. The company boasts this item as they are the number one Hand Held Bag Sealer Supplier. This accessory has a UL approval, is highly reliable and durable. It provides durable seals for almost any sealable plastic films and bags, such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), among others. The Flat wire sealer is commonly used for poly bags or tubing. The Round wire sealer is recommended for seal and cut shrink film, pipe, or bags. All work with 110 volts.



Talking about searching for Hand Stretch Film, the company spokesperson said, "We offer Super quality hand stretch film. It comes with a high stretchability and excellent cling, thus great for pallet packing. It is used widely in warehouse, shipping, moving, and transportation." He added that "an 11, 12, 16, 16.5-micron hand stretch film is a multilayer, high-performance stretch film. Its performance is better than 70 gauge ordinary hand stretch film. New multilayer technology using high-performance octene/hexene polymers makes the rolls lighter and the wrap tighter. It is designed to save material and save money without sacrificing performance."



One can also buy Clear Resealable Bags from Durapak Supplies. The crystal clear, cello-style bags make products sparkle. They are capable of resisting dirt, dust, moisture, and grease. The BOPP is FDA approved material for food packaging. One thousand pieces, in a case, contain ten packs of 100 pieces per pack. It allows the client to quickly package products with the self-adhesive strip, fold, and seal. Other products in this category include Resealable Polypropylene (PP) Bags, Flat Polypropylene Bags, and Reclosable Polypropylene Bags.



About Durapak Supplies

Durapak Supplies is obligated to providing clients with the most reliable packaging and shipping supplies at the industry's lowest prices. Excellent service and fast shipping remain the company's top priority with customer's satisfaction as its core mission.



Contact Information

Durapak Supplies

1900 Tyler Ave, Unit N,

South el Monte, CA 91733, USA

Phone: 877-DURAPAK (3872725)/ 626-350-0868

Fax: 626-737-1726

Email: info@durapak.net

Website: https://www.durapak.net