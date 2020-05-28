Durapak Supplies Is Providing Shrink Films and Industrial Packaging Supplies

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Durapak Supplies has since the year 2000 served as the go-to supplier for individuals looking to buy high-quality packaging and shipping products. Founded with the objective of making a difference in the packaging and shipping supplies segment, the company has evolved to become a trusted provider of reliable and high-performance items such as shipping supplies, films, bags, janitorial & safety supplies, cable tie & twist ties and much more. Not only do they offer an impressive range of products, but the company also provides affordable prices on all its items. The further offer discounts for different purchases, with one assured of great value when they buy from the online store.



Speaking about their COVID-19 supplies, the company's spokesperson remarked, "It goes without saying that we're in dire times where social distancing, restriction of movement and high levels of hygiene are the norms of the day. COVID-19 has changed our livelihoods, and this is almost becoming the new norm for nations around the world. At Durapak Supplies, we understand the times that we're in, and that's why we're doing our best to ensure we play our part in beating this pandemic. To this effect, we've come up with a variety of COVID-19 supplies, such as hand sanitizers, face masks, and disposable gloves, which are crucial in these times. You can buy as many items as you need through our online platform, and be sure to get the best quality at cost-effective prices."



Durapak Supplies has for two decades qualified as one of the top brands for individuals looking for shrink film manufacturers. This status has been brought about by the company's impressive range of shrink film solutions, which they provide in different variations as it pertains to sizes. These shrink films have been realized from high-quality materials and are suitable for shrink sealing CDs, software programs, books, forms, printed paper, toys, frames, and other kinds of retail products. Customers get discounts for purchases over $300, 14% for $500 and above and 17% for $1,000 plus purchases.



Talking about their packaging solutions, the company's spokesperson added, "Packaging comes in handy in our day-to-day lives whether one is running their personal errands or a business. It is for this reason that one acquires the right packaging supplies if they're looking to achieve successful packaging activities. Having been in the packaging business for some time now, we understand what clients need in the packaging arena, and this can be seen in the range of packaging supplies that we offer. Whether you're looking for simple paper bags or even complex packaging materials, you can trust that we've got all you need to meet your requirements."



Clients looking to buy industrial packaging supplies can find the same when they partner with Durapak Supplies. The company has to date served thousands of clients around the globe where they've been able to deliver highly reliable packaging supplies. They cover everything from bags, boxes, ribbon & gift packaging to films, and much more. More details on their industrial packaging solutions can be found on their site.



About Durapak Supplies

Durapak Supplies is one of the top shrink film manufacturers associated with the provision of high-quality shrink film items as well as an impressive range of shipping and packaging supplies at cost-effective prices.