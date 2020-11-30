Durapak Supplies Offers Industrial Packaging Supplies and Shrink Films to Businesses

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Durapak Supplies specializes in the supply of various packaging and shipping materials for both household and industrial use. Their warehouse is located in Los Angeles, California and they serve businesses in the United States of America and the whole world at large. At Durapak Supplies, they provide items such as industrial packaging supplies, shrink film wrap, polyolefin or PVC, PVC and PET boxes, containers, plastic bags and paper bags, sealer and equipment, shipping supplies, and more.



Answering a query, Durapak Supplies' spokesperson commented, "At Durapak Supplies, we work at developing our stock to offer extensive products so as to become your one-stop-shop for each and every of your packaging and shipping supply needs. From us, you can get your industrial packaging supplies, shrink film wrap, polyolefin or PVC, PVC and PET boxes, containers, plastic bags and paper bags, clear or printed, stretch film, janitorial and safety supplies, sealer and equipment, pop-top bottles, gloves, barrier bag standup pouch, and any other item you need just at the same location. Altogether, these products help satisfy most of our customers' needs for retail packing, shrink packaging, gift packaging, wrapping and shipping, either for household or industrial use".



More so, Durapak Supplies is the direct source of the items in their collection and they are not being drop-shipped from a third-party's warehouse. This facilitates their supply by enabling swift shipping of 99% of their products without exceeding 24 hours. Durapak Supplies warehouse in Los Angeles holds a wide range of products that can meet numerous packaging and shipping supply needs. Individuals or businesses that are looking for one of the best suppliers of industrial packaging items can get in touch with Durapak Supplies.



The spokesperson further added, Polyolefin (POF) shrink film is soft and elastic, and does not smell during heating. It is produced from polyethylene and polypropylene, which are approved by FDA for food packaging. Central fold shrink film and heat seal equipment and L bar sealer are usually utilized for shrink wrapping retail products. PVC dome bags are also ideal for gift basket packaging. The difference between shrink tubing film and central fold shrink film is that shrink tubing film is in form of a hose with 2 closed sides, but central fold shrink film has 1 side open. You can reach out to us for your wholesale shrink bags, and other supplies".



Besides, Durapak Supplies' customers receive a 5% discount on their total purchase if it is above $300.00. This is made possible when customers make use of the coupon code durapak'. At Durapak Supplies, customers can also receive an 8% discount on total purchases of $500.00, as well as a discount of 10% on total purchases that are above $1000.00. On check out, Durapak Supplies accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and PayPal as payment methods from their customers.



About Durapak Supplies

Durapak Supplies was founded in the year 2000. They have their warehouse located in Los Angeles, California. They offer a wide variety of specialized packaging and shipping materials such as industrial packaging supplies, shrink film wrap, polyolefin or PVC, PVC and PET boxes, containers, plastic bags and paper bags, clear or printed, stretch film, shrink packaging film and more. Their shrink films are great and ideal for retail and industrial shrink wrapping. Thus, individuals who are looking for shrink film supplier can contact Durapak Supplies for their services.



Contact Information:



Durapak Supplies.

1900 Tyler Avenue, Ste N,

South El Monte, Ca 91733,

USA.

Phone 1: 626 350 0868.

Phone 2: 1 877-DURAPAK (3872725).

Fax: 626 737 1726.

E-mail: zhenyal@sbcglobal.net

E-mail: info@durapak.net

Web: https://www.durapak.net/