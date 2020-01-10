Durapak Supplies Providing Bubble Mailers and Poly Bag Sealers

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Durapak Supplies is renowned for supplying high-grade packaging and shipping materials to both local and international clients. The company stocks a wide selection of products that are used in wholesale and retail outlets. Founded in the year 2000, Durapak has grown and extended its market outside the United States, stocking products that address every consumer's needs. The company provides a seamless one-stop shopping experience, with discounted offers on bulk purchases. They stock products such as boxes and cases, sealer equipment, shrink packaging, retail packaging, and much more. Durapak Supplies has expanded its capacity to accommodate more products that satisfy their broader client base.



When asked about custom printing, the company spokesperson commented, "We can custom print company logos and labels on your packaging supplies to create brand awareness. We will customize your products with the right colors as specified in order to complement your branding requirements. We offer hot stamp foil printing and post-printing. The hot stamp foil printing is ideal for frosty shopping bags and papers. Hot stamping helps to highlight your company's features and attract more attention from customers.



Durapak Supplies sells bubble mailers in bulk at its online store. Customers will enjoy volume discounts on different bubble mailers such as poly bubble lined envelopes and self-sealing bubble lined envelops, among others. The bubble mailers are used to seal and secure fragile objects for mailing. They are designed with a self-adhesive strip that seals the envelope. All bubble mailers are lightweight, waterproof, and tough. They have air bubble linings that are covered with kraft paper to enhance its protection. To help protect products better, poly bubble mailers are designed with the requisite tear strength and cushioning performance.



Speaking about clear gift boxes, the company spokesperson continued, "We stock a wide range of clear gift boxes for retail packaging. Our boxes are available in PET, PP, and PVC materials. You can buy clear gift boxes and use them in beauty supply stores, jewelry shops, and clothing supply stores to enhance shelf display and entice customers to purchase what they see. PP and PET boxes are approved for food packaging. We can provide custom sizes and custom printing of these products to help you market your brand."



Customers can get poly bag sealer at the Durapak Supplies online store. The company has poly bag sealers that come with a trimmer for use in sealing poly bags. It is 3" core and works with 3/8" wide tapes. It works well when suspended on a tape dispenser. Durapak Supplies has other sealers for different packaging needs. They can be used for small and bulk sealing by various industries. They include constant heat roller sealers, portable I-bar sealers, vacuum sealers, and continuous seal band sealers.



