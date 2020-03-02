Durapak Supply Is Offering Wholesale Packaging Products

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Durapak Supply is a globally known supplier of specialized packaging and shipping material that tends to cater to clients who want to have the best market prices without sacrificing on the quality received. It operates online from its base in California, offering retailers with effective product choices at significant savings. The online marketplace allows for expedited and economical deliveries through leading carriers and trucking companies. As a cost-cutting measure, it is open to combining shipping, freight shipment, and free deliveries in a 20 miles' radius range from its warehouse in South El Monte, California. However, free deliveries apply to orders worth $800 or above, while a flat $30.00 is charged for order volume less than $800.00.



"We've always been about ensuring that we provide our clientele with solutions that meet their every need. This commitment can be seen through the extensive range of items in our portfolio, which cover all sorts of packaging and shipping needs typically," said the company spokesperson. "Whether individuals are looking to pack food items, wrap gifts, or achieve customized packing solutions for their brands, we have just the right solution for them. We continually carry out market research to ensure we replenish our stock with industry-relevant items, and this has seen us acquire the edge needed for providing excellent solutions. In short, when they buy from us, they are assured of items that will see all clients' needs taken care of.

One of the most creative packaging solutions that no retail store owner can ever go wrong with is the use of clear plastic folding boxes. Durapak Supplies has stepped in to offer clear gift boxes made from either PVC or PET, depending on the intended use. One of the key strengths of these packaging materials is their super clarity, which instantly enhances the appeal of the products places in them and makes it easier for clients to pick the right package.



"When it comes to plastic clear boxes, we understand what our clients need, and this can be seen throughout our portfolio in this regard," said the company spokesperson. "So far, we carry in our inventory a wide range of clear plastic boxes, such as auto bottom PVC box, wine box, pillow box with side, and much more. These clear plastic boxes can be used for displaying retail products, and serve as a great addition to any retail store."



Durapak Supplies has earned credibility all through due to its consistency in offering the best to its clients. Their ability to provide a wide range of products to their clients has also given them an upper hand in the market. This is primarily due to their new customized products.



About Durapak Supplies

