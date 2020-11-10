Durdana Tariq Announces Free Copy of Her Book "My Experience with Homeopathy"

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Durdana Tariq, Canada's reputed, experienced and trusted homeopathy practitioner is pleased to announce a Free Copy of her book "My Experience with Homeopathy". Anybody suffering from acute and/or chronic illnesses can benefit from homeopathic treatments without any harmful side effects. Dr. Durdana can be contacted by patients who have chronic illnesses and are being deprived of leading an ideal lifestyle. She sees patients across the world, primarily in Canada and the US.



Homeopathy has been the best alternative medicine for over 200 years and is believed to be effective in treating a wide variety of illnesses. "My child had eating disorder, wouldn't sleep and was aggressive all the time. Homeopathy has helped him in 3 months. She has Shifa in her hands", says a happy parent. The first consult is free here at Dr. Durdana's clinic. During the first consultation itself, the doctor will be able to accurately tell whether homeopathy is the ideal treatment for the patient or not. The doctor will also keep the patients informed at every stage including the stage where the condition is so chronic that it cannot be treated with homeopathy.



To know more visit https://durdanatariq.com/



About https://durdanatariq.com/

Durdana Tariq is a licensed homeopathy and an MBBS doctor from Mississauga, Canada. With over 27 years of experience in homeopathy practice, she has helped more than 3200 people across 8 different countries recover from chronic and acute illnesses.



Media Contact



Dr. Durdana Tariq

Address: 5426 Rose Ridge Cres, Mississauga, ON L5M7C3 Canada

Website: https://durdanatariq.com/