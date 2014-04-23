Durham Wedding Planners to Participate in Shady Wagon Farm Open House

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Wedding season is in full bloom and wedding vendors are beginning to host open house events to attract new clients. Durham wedding planning agency, Bliss By Sam Wedding & Occasion Planners is no different, participating in Shady Wagon Farm’s Open House in May.



Shady Wagon Farm is a rustic, outdoor wedding and event venue in New Hill, NC. Located on 22 acres of land near the Raleigh-Durham Triangle area, Shady Wagon Farm provides the “out of the way” country feel with minimal travel time.



Shady Wagon Farm’s Open House event will give couples the ability to tour the facility, get to know the owners, and learn more about the venue’s options for their big day. Not only will bride and grooms be able to view Shady Wagon Farm, but also get to know some of the venue’s preferred vendors.



Bliss By Sam is one of Shady Wagon Farm’s approved wedding planning vendors and will be at the Open House to meet and greet with new brides.



“Shady Wagon Farm is a beautiful venue, giving brides elegant country charm on their big day,” said Bliss By Sam owner Samantha Dockery. “There are endless possibilities when getting married here; it is a wedding planners dream!”



The Bliss By Sam wedding planners will be available during the Open House to chat with prospective brides about their vision. Their table will have information on their packages, and allow brides to enter a giveaway to win 10% off wedding planning services.



The Open House will be held on Sunday, May 18, 2014 from 2PM – 5PM. Shady Wagon Farm is located at 259 Shady Wagon Farm Lane, New Hill, NC 27562.



To RSVP, please contact Cindy at 919-542-7172 or info@shadywagonfarm.com by May 9, 2014.



To learn more about Bliss By Sam, please visit http://www.blissbysam.com.



To learn more about Shady Wagon Farm, please visit http://www.shadywagonfarm.com.



About Bliss By Sam Wedding & Occasion Planners

Bliss By Sam Wedding & Occasion Planners is a full-service wedding planning and event styling agency in Durham, NC. Their professional wedding planners are capable of turning any wedding dream into reality. To learn more about their wedding planning services, call 919-949-5748 or visit http://www.blissbysam.com.