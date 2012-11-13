DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUSA) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUSA) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited to acquire DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.00 per NASDAQ:DUSA share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:DUSA shares.



Investors who purchased shares of DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUSA) prior to November 8, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:DUSA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:DUSA investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On November 8, 2012, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: DUSA) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will acquire DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, a 100% subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will commence a tender offer for all of the outstanding common stock of DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at a price of $8.00 per share in cash. The transaction has a total cash value of approximately $230 million.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price of NASDAQ:DUSA shares at $9.50 per share. Furthermore, DUSA Pharmaceuticals’ financial performance improved over the past years. In fact, DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUSA) reported that its annual Revenue rose from $28.34 million in 2009 to $45.30 million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $2.76 million in 2099 turned into a Net income of $6.79 million in 2011. Shares of DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUSA) grew at an exceptional growth rate. NASDAQ:DUSA shares grew from as low as $1.03 per share in June 2009 to as high as $6.96 per share in October 2012.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:DUSA stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the DUSA Pharmaceuticals Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUSA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com