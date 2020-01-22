Dust Control Systems Market - Recent Industry Size, Trends and Developments

pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Dust Control Systems Market: Overview



Dust control systems refers to several chemicals and equipment used for treating and restricting waste from residential and commercial sectors. They help in treating unpaved surfaces or stockpiles in order to restrict the amount of dust emissions in the environment. It comprises of both dry control systems to address dry dust and wet control system for wet waste.



Dust Control Systems Market: Notable Developments



Some of the notable developments in the dust control systems market are



In October 2017, Donaldson, a key player in dust control system introduced an advanced Packaged Downflo Evolution dust collector. This efficiently collects industrial dust and fumes. This development is expected to soar demand of dust control system in the industries.

In June 2018, Borregaard ASA announced the expansion of its manufacturing site in Florida (the U.S.). This will help the company cater increasing demand for specialty chemical from several end users.

Some of the prominent players operating in the dust control systems market are DowDuPont Inc., Borregaard ASA, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and Benetech Inc. These players are adopting several strategies to concretize their market position.



Dust Control Systems Market: Key Growth Dynamics



The dust control systems market is projected to rise at a significant in the forecast period. This is mainly because of the rising health awareness among consumers and rapid urbanization & industrialization.



The industrial activities have increased at a noteworthy pace in the developing countries. This can be attributed to the recent development in the India. Government of India has launched 'Make in India' program in September 2014. This is encouraging several domestic manufacturing and increasing industrialization in the region. This is expected to offer a major push to the dust control systems market.



Apart from this, increasing demand for energy is another factor which is expected to boost the global dust control systems market. This is mainly because several new coal and thermal power plants have been established to meet the growing energy demand. Coal and thermal plants are requiring dust control systems to reduce smoke emission.



Further, blooming food and beverage industry also plays a significant role in increasing the prospects of the dust control systems market. As packaged food industry produces a substantial amount of waste and to overcome this dry dust control system need to employ, this is expected to soar the demand for dust control system.



Apart from this, mining industry, construction, oil & gas, chemical, textile, and pharmaceutical, are some other end user industries of the dust control systems. Increasing demand from the end use industries is likely to fuel the global dust control systems market in the coming years.



Dust Control Systems Market: Regional Outlook



Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest share in the global dust control systems market during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the rising awareness and easy availability of dust control systems in the region. Rising industrialization and urbanization is key factors expected to propel the dust control systems market in the region. Apart from this, stringent government regulation to reduce pollution is another important factor expected to driving the dust control systems in the region.