Dusty's Dog House Announces Launch of Crowdsourcing Campaign

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Dusty’s Dog House announced today the launch of an Indiegogo crowdsourcing campaign with the goal of funding a location and construction of a brand new doggy daycare and dog foster home. In addition to funding construction and supplies, the founder of Dusty’s Dog House has pledged to “pay forward” all contributions the campaign receives, back to a shelter or rescue organization of the contributor’s choice.



The location of the facility has yet to be determined, but will likely be in the Hudson County area of New Jersey.



“In the true spirit of our love for animals and the people and organizations that care for them, all contributions will be paid back to shelters and rescue organizations,” says Frank Valentine, founder of Dusty’s Dog House. “Please help me achieve my dream of opening a doggy daycare while helping homeless pets at the same time.”



Facility Features

In addition to knowledgeable and qualified staff, Dusty’s Dog House will provide:



-Hours of playtime and socialization in roomy rubberized play areas.

-Comfortable boarding areas in individual cage-free rooms.

-Various grooming options in a modern well-equipped grooming facility.

-Training classes for dogs of all ages, from the budding young pup, to old dogs trying to learn new tricks.

-24/7 HD webcams in all play areas, as well as in each individual room, so that pup parents can watch their dogs anytime they'd like.

-Certified staff, trained in pet CPR, able to handle any emergencies that might occur.

-A sanitary and spotless environment with the aid of a built in wet/dry vacuum system throughout the building.

-Pickup and Drop off services.



Where The Money Will Go

Dusty’s Dog House wishes to create and maintain a transparent business model and wants all contributors to know that donated funds will go toward:



-Securing a location. One potential is a 10-thousand sq. ft. space offering plenty of room to meet all planned needs.

-Building-out the location. Some of the larger expenses will be the integrated wet/dry vac system, rubberized flooring, individual boarding rooms and an air purification system.

-Purchasing supplies and equipment such as washer/dryer, refrigerator, grooming equipment, webcams, bedding, leashes, bowls, etc.

-Purchasing a customized van to safely accommodate traveling with dogs for pickup and drop off.



Giving Back

Dusty's Dog House pledges to help shelter and rescue organizations in any way possible. In addition to donating back contributions received through their Indiegogo campaign, Dusty’s Dog House will consistently foster at least one homeless dog in their comfortable and relaxing daycare. Being away from the stress of living in a shelter, while receiving daily socialization and attention, will allow this dog to flourish and be ready for his/her forever home.



“We hope to expand the number of rescue dogs we take in,” added Valentine. “We also intend to work closely with a local shelter to help promote the hard work they do to help find these animals homes, including hosting a grand opening adoption event in our space.”



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $150,000 is currently active and runs through June 1, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: http://igg.me/at/dustysdoghouse/x/6235609.



Media Contact:

Frank Valentine

917-658-7217

Frank.Valentine@gmail.com