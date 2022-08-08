Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Dutch Bros Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Dutch Bros Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Grants Pass, OR based Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. On May 11, 2022, Dutch Bros. reported a loss of $16.3 million, or 10 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $4.8 million in the same period of 2021. Analysts polled by FactSet on average projected adjusted earnings of a penny a share. Following this news, the stock fell 36% in early morning trading on May 12, 2022. Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) declined from $66.00 per share on March 30, 2022, to as low as $24.73 per share on May 17, 2022.



