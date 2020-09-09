Dutch Denim, a Multi-Genre Artist to Release "The Black Album" in October 2020

Lehigh Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- Dutch Denim, an independent artist is pleased to announce the release of his latest album "The Black Album" on 10th October 2020. Dutch is a multi-genre artist who seamlessly blends rap, country and hard rock into one single genre. This blend of genres is truly inspiring and breathtaking. Coming back to "The Black Album", the music is dark and alarming and it takes the listeners into a battlefield who fight against their own beliefs and realities in life. The two stand-out songs "Broke & Poor" and "Alone" are really great in terms of making the listeners realize their potential, work for what they want and believe in themselves.



The other songs such as "Chicken Kicker" (Feat Tiapresh) and "Crypt Keeper" (Feat Lil Smoke) are aggressive rap songs which cannot keep the listeners from grooving and making moves. This is what every musician wants where the listeners are totally drawn to the song and get totally involved in the music as well as the emotions. The other songs such as "Dark Web" and "Magic Mushroom" take people into the hard reality which is nothing but dark.



The album is to be released with 23 tracks with 4 FREE cover songs i.e. Disassociative, Country Heroes, Come Little Children and Secret. In 2019, Dutch won the Philly Chart Topper Award and was ranked #1 on Reverbnation for a massive 14 months. With live performances across Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, Dutch stays close to his fans across popular social media sites. Dutch is currently enjoying the fruits of "Reality Check" and "Outlaw & Thief", the most played songs on major streaming channels. Dutch is active on 49 platforms, 3 independent sites including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SoundCloud, Reverbnation, Spotify, iTunes, Deezer and more.



To know more visit https://www.instagram.com/tv/CE0neFmlRhg/ and https://soundcloud.com/dutch-denim



About Dutch Denim

Dutch Denim is an independent artist and beat maker from Dutch Country, Pennsylvania. Dutch specializes in country rap with a mix of metal, polka and dub. Dutch Denim has been working with No Sleep Studio in Prattville Alabama. His audio engineer, Tony Smoke, and his producer O.G.Rolla are nothing short of the best. They are huge contributors to The Black Album and its excellent quality.



