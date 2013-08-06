Dutch Dj K-Waster Partners with Dezmond Meeks to Release New House-Track 'The Way I Like It'

Donkerbroek, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Upcoming Dutch Dj K-Waster from Landgraaf, Netherlands Comes with a surprising new progressive house track called The Way I Like It. Pre-release on Beatport July 26th / All shops August 9th.



This collaboration with Indie Award Winning Recording Artist Dezmond Meeks from the USA who's debut album is currently nominated for more than a dozen music industry awards & honors including "Best Pop Album","Album of The Year" and "Best Pop Male Artist" at the 2013 Los Angeles Music Awards" and is written/vocally produced by Chris Willis ( well known from the David Guetta songs “Gettin over You” ,”Everytime We Touch” and “Tomorrow can Wait”.



The composition One Day composed by Roger Pierweijer A.k.A K-Waster who worked his way up since 2010 was born in Landgraaf the netherlands and a true mainstream progressive house maker was the inspiration to this track. The original composition was the first track from K-Waster who was discovered in 2012 by Benny Brown jr. Owner and talentscout at the small Dutch Dance-label Sound2kill4 Records Netherlands.



The Way I Like It will be available On the debut album “One Day” release August 20th 2013 and on a 4 track Cd single and contains next to the Original and Radio edits 2 remixes August 9Th 2013.



"Just Fine"



The Just Fine remix is a breath taking musical work from Just Fine a very talented duo consisting of two amazing DJ-producers, namely Marios Georgiou and Georgios Biniaris from Greece. Both are true music lovers and transmit emotions and vibrations through their huge sounds. They are authentic and this authenticity is reflected in each of the sounds they produce. They worked with big names like Paul van Dyk on VanDit Records. The complete new breathtaking backtrack on the Remix for “The Way we ike It” is an outstanding production available on the CD Single The Way I Like It and as stand alone download on Beatport and I-Tunes.



"Sam O'Neall"



The second Remix on the CD Single is the Dubstep version by Sam O'Neall. ( Netherlands )



His production work is known for its big sound and massive breakdowns. It has been noticed in the passed by DJ’s such as Afrojack, Tiesto and Hardwell. Just to name a few. Remixing Laidback Luke,



Arno Cost & Norman Doray was a dream coming true for Sam and he hopes to do a lot more of these fun projects. It was a nice experience to work With Sam on “The Way I Like It” available on the CD Single release and Stand alone download.



VIDEO



The Video for “ The Way I Like It” will be shot end september 2013



Special Thanxs go out to :



Dezmond Meeks

Chris Willis (212 Enterprise Nashville USA)

Angelo and Bill (peacebisquit NYC)

K-Waster

Sound2kill4 Records



About Sound2kill4 Records Netherlands

Sound2kill4 Records Netherlands is a small Dance-Music Label founded in 2006. They are a publishing, management, radio plugging and record label. Visit their website for more information. They are located at Vicariestraat 7 8435XC Donkerbroek The Netherlands Phone +31 516 750863.



Media Contact:

Benny Brown jr.

Sound2kill4 Records

Vicariestraat 7

Donkerbroek, 8435XC

+31 516 750863

http://www.sound2kill4.com